CSO advocates domestication of FOI Act, upholding of digital right

By Aderogba George

Gatefield, a Civil Society Organisations (CSO) has appealed to the government on the need to ensure that Freedom of Information (FOI) Act is domesticated across all the states

The CSO at a news conference on Tuesday, in Abuja by its Senior Associate, Planning, Advocacy and External Engagement officer, Mr Chukwuma Edozie, also appealed to the government to uphold digital right for citizens.



He said that if all these were promoted, it would give rooms for transparency mode of governance, as well as enhance citizens demand for accountability.



According to him, Nigeria currently has 109 millions internet users, pegging the country amongst the top six highest internet users in the world, the rise of internet usage in Nigeria has increased online civic space engagement, advocacy and mobilisation.



He said that the usage of internet had also increase reliance on digital journalism, democratising the flow of information traditionally controlled by newspapers, magazine, radio and Television companies.



“The online Civic space serves as a refuge for citizens, including marginalised groups, to raise their voices and influence change, while digital media serves as an effective tool to raise awareness on key social-political issues.



“However, the use of the internet comes with unique challenges and emerging issues. Some of these include citizens’ data protection, freedom of expression online, internet governance, regulation, shutdowns, online privacy and surveillance.



“These issues present the necessity of the Digital Rights and Freedom Bill (DRFB). The DRFB is a proposed legislation that seeks to protect digital rights, including the right to online privacy, freedom of expression, information.



“It also involve the right to peaceful assembly online, and the right to create public knowledge.



“The DRFB is important because it tackles issues such as censorship, the prohibition of hate speech and content blocking,” he said.

Edozie disclosed that the DRFB bill was passed at the National Assembly in 2019, but it was not signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari due to technical issues perceived on the bill.



According to him, Nigeria is currently a signatory to the UN resolution, instituted in 2016 which affirm that civil, political, economic and social rights offline must also be protected online.



He said that Nigeria being a signatory to the UN resolution means that the government has officially acknowledged that digital rights are enshrined in human rights.



He further said that with the 2023 general election in view, the period is the most opportunity time for government to live up to its commitment and uphold digital rights for citizens.



Edozie added that upholding digital rights for citizens by government would help to safeguard the right to freedom of expression, association and sharing information online.



He, therefore, called on policymakers to support and re-present the bill for passage.

According to him, if signed into law the DRFB, it will safeguard Nigeria digital space against unlawful shutdown, guarantee freedom of expression and assembly online.



He said that this will enhance citizens demand for accountability and good governance. (NAN)

