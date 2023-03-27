CSO advises Plateau governor-elect to revive ASTCs

by Blessing Odega

A civil society organisation, Citizens Observers Hub, has advised Plateau Governor-elect Caleb Mutfwang to revive the Agricultural Services and Training Centres (ASTCs) to boost the state economy.

The Convener, Mr Chris Iyama, said this on Monday in Jos when he briefed news men.

Iyama said that if revived, the ASTCs would provide employment opportunities for Plateau people and also boost food security in the state and the nation at large.

The convener further advised the governor-elect to revamp the state security outfit — Operation Rainbow — to secure the state, especially in the rural communities.

He said this would ensure that lives and property are protected proactively and not the reactionary responses after the damage has been done.

Iyama further appealed to Mutfwang to reserve 30 per cent slots in his cabinet for young people that are experts in their fields of endeavours.

The convener called on the governor-elect to appoint the right crop of persons as members of his cabinet as his selection of personalities into his cabinet would be interpreted as a reflection of his intellectual prowess.

Iyama further urged Mutfwang to take a critical look at abandoned road projects like the National Library – Abattoir Connecting Bridge and road networks which were not completed by the outgoing administration.

He said the road projects, when completed, would ease traffic and make navigation easy for Plateau people within Jos Metropolis.

Citizens Observers Hub is a coalition of civil society organisations working on credible elections and deepening democratic governance in Nigeria.

“In fulfilling our mandate, we will not fail to raise red flags when your government decides to abandon governance for frivolities.

“To this effect, we are committed to tracking every penny and every project at all levels in Plateau, including the conduct of persons who will occupy office in your administration.

“It is not going to be business as usual,” hr added.(NAN)