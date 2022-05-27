CSO advises delegates to be patriotic in voting of candidates

A CSO, Grassroots Mobilisation Initiative for Good Governance has called on political party delegates to vote for candidates that will provide credible leadership to move the country forward.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Initiative, Mr Joseph Yobo on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the rising level of desperation from the various parties’ presidential candidates has reached a worrisome dimension.

He said that the desperate efforts being exerted by politicians to gain the support of their party delegates by every means and tactics, including compromise through financial inducement was alarming.

“We call on delegates of all the political parties to be extra prudence and vigilance in the discharge of the solemn responsibility of selecting credible candidates to be presented to Nigerian voters.

“It is important to point out here that the fate of the entire country and future of democracy are solely dependent on the manner in which the party delegates discharge the candidate selection role entrusted in them.

“The delegates must therefore resist every temptation that will make them betray the trust reposed in them by God and the citizens,” Yobo said.

He cautioned the delegates and stressed that their actions would not go unnoticed.

“And in the fullness of time, they will be called to account for the consequences of their commission or omission.” (NAN)

