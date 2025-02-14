CSN urges media to uphold truth, values

The Secretary General of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Rev. Fr. Michael Banjo, has urged media practitioners to focus on truthful reporting and collaborate with the mission to shape Nigeria’s minds, values, and future.

By Philomina Attah

Speaking at the 5th Annual Media Parley in Abuja on Thursday, Banjo emphasised the importance of media in addressing Nigeria’s current challenges.

He urged media professionals to use their platforms to advocate for the oppressed and reject misinformation, fake news, and sycophancy.

“The media bears a grave responsibility to be the voice of the voiceless, to expose evil, and to keep hope alive.

“You are custodians of truth and partners in Nigeria’s moral renewal,” Banjo said.

He encouraged Nigerians to embrace conscience transformation and work towards nation-building based on love.

“Poverty thrives due to lack of love. Corruption thrives because of selfishness and lack of love.

“Transformation begins with values that uphold the common good, integrity, justice, and honesty,” he added.

Banjo also introduced new leadership appointments within the CSN. Rev. Fr. Michael Nsikak Umoh was named the new Communications Director, while Fr. Peter Audu was appointed as the new Director of the Church and Society Department.

Additionally, Fr. Lawrence Emehel was appointed as the Director of Mission and Dialogue.

In response to concerns about Nigerian youths drifting towards materialism and paganism, Banjo urged parents to instil moral values in their children. (NAN)