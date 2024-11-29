CSER commends NNPCL’s Kyari on Port Harcourt Refinery revitalisation

The civil society organisation, Citizens for Social and Economic Rights (CSER), has congratulated Malam Mele Kyari, GCEO, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd.

By Rukayat Adeyemi

The civil society organisation, Citizens for Social and Economic Rights (CSER), has congratulated Malam Mele Kyari, GCEO, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL) and his team on the revitalisation of the Port Harcourt Refinery after decades of shut-down.

CSER, in statement issued in Lagos by its Executive Director, Nelson Ekujumi, said that with the rebirth of the refinery, Nigerians were happy that the refinery came back on stream after four decades of malfunctioning.

The group said that it was optimistic that NNPCL’s leadership would repeat same success story to other ailing refineries soon.

The NGO lauded the Bola Tinubu administration for its resilience, focus and determination in seeing through the reforms in the oil industry earlier initiated by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The group also commended President Tinubu for the resuscitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery barely one and half years of his administration.

“We are glad and give glory to God, that the international shame of Nigeria, being a producer of crude oil and net importer of refined petroleum products over the years, is gradually coming to an end,” it said.

According to the organisation, the coming on stream of the Port Harcourt Refinery signals a positive step for the down stream oil sector as provided for in the Petroleum Industry Act(PIA).

The PIA stipulates the deregulation of the supply of petroleum products based on market forces for local consumption.

The group condemned the reported anti-NNPCL campaign despite the successes so far recorded by the corporation.

The group said, “CSER notes with sadness the falsehood and misinformation about the pricing of the PMS from the newly revamped Port Harcourt refinery.

“It is however delighted that the campaign of calumny has been debunked; not only by the NNPCL, but also by the group which propagated the misinformation and falsehood.”

The organisation called on Nigerians to remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to a better society by seeking genuine information from the right sources rather than replying on propaganda.(NAN)