CSDP spends over N2bn for rural development in Enugu State

The Acting General Manager of Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) in Enugu, Mr. Samuel Ezeugwu, has said the Agency spent N2.3 billion in the state between 2009 and 2020.

Ezeugwu made this known in Enugu on Friday during a courtesy visit to Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the Government House.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CSDP is a World Bank assisted project that promotes community driven development co-financed by the Federal Government.

He disclosed that the agency spent N931.64m in phase one of the project and N879.2 million in the phase two.

Ezeugwu said that the Gross Domestic Project (GDP) amounted to N415. 4m while the total was N2.24bn.

The acting GM said that the Agency executed various projects in seven pilot local government councils of the state at the moment and would extend it to other councils.

He noted that the project included 134 open markets stalls, electricity extension covering three villages with 130 poles, halls among others.

The National Coordinator of CSDP, Dr. Abdulkarim Obaje appreciated the Enugu State Government assistance to the Agency in the state.Alhaji Abubakar Yusuf, who represented the national coordinator, said that the members of the CSDP from national had been on two weeks tour to South East Zone in monitoring and assessing of its projects.

“It may interest you to know that we have been in South East for two weeks and we are satisfied with the project we see on ground so far.

“The project is world bank sponsored meant for the rural development and Enugu is one of the states that have utilised the fund for the development project.

“We monitored projects at several communities which our team in the states executed, it is a project to appreciated for well execution.

He appealed for more assistance from the government to help reduce suffering of the poor in the communities.

Mrs Cecelia Ezeilo, the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, who represented the Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi lauded the team for their visit to the South East.

“Your historic epoch making visit, no doubt, is in line with the development objective of the community and social development in Nigeria.

” The agency in the state has been receiving the maximum support and mandate of the government in the conception and implementation of projects.

“Recently, the law establishing the agency in the state was repealed and re-enacted to reposition it and improve social economic life in rural areas of the state,” she said.

She said that the framework under the new law would enable the agency to key into the World Bank standards for effective and efficient service delivery as well as discourage rural urban migration.

“I would like to assure the team that Enugu State will continue to partner and emoloy CSDP agency in the state for the furtherance of it’s rural community and social development agenda, ” Ezeilo said.

She also assured the team of the state government strict adherence to all the rules as defined by the World Bank for the projects funding and implementation. (NAN)