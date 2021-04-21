No fewer than 213 communities and 71 groups in Adamawa have benefited from 505 micro projects worth N3.2 billion funded by the World Bank, in collaboration with the state government.

Dr Usman Bakari, General Manager, Adamawa State Community and Social Development Project (CSDP), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola, on Wednesday.

He said that over 517,044 individuals benefited from the two-phased project, with the first phase running from 2009 to 2014, while the second phase ran from 2016 to 2021.

“The agency received N3.1 billion, out of which N300 million was from the state government, as counterpart contribution, while N2.9 billion came from the World Bank.

“The Project’s development objective are to increase access by the poor and, in particular the internally displaced and vulnerable people, to improved social and natural resource infrastructure service in a sustainable manner”, he said.

Bakari said that within the period, the project recorded a lot of successes and achievements on all its components, across 21 LGAs, including hospitals, schools, water supply, electricity, among others.

He added that the projects were selected using the Community Driven Development (CDD) approach by which the Communities took the lead in identifying their priority projects.

“ The project provides 90 to 95 per cent of the project costs, while the communities or the groups provide the balance in kind or cash to ensure project ownership for sustainability”, he said.

According to him, the project has now come to an end and all benefiting communities and groups would do well to sustain the project’s deliverables for maximum benefits (NAN)

