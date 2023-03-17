Crystal Palace sack Vieira after winless run

by olawale.alabi

Crystal Palace on Friday sacked manager Patrick Vieira after 20 months in charge.

This was after their 1-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion has left them three points above the 2022/2023 English Premier League (EPL) relegation zone.

Crystal Palace are the only side in the league without a win in 2023, having drawn five and lost six of their games.

Their last league win came on Dec. 31, 2-0 at Bournemouth, and they are 12th on 27 points with 11 games to play.

“It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made,” Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish said.

“Results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.”

Former France international Vieira, who captained Arsenal to three league titles and four FA Cups as a player, took over from Roy Hodgson in July 2021 on a three-year contract.

Vieira, 46, guided Crystal Palace to a 12th-placed finish and an FA Cup semi-final run in his first season in charge, earning praise for an attacking style of play.

However, they have struggled for goals this season and scored only 21 times in 27 games.

Wednesday’s defeat at Brighton was their third in a row and marked the 13th league game they failed to score.

“Patrick’s impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself, and all of his colleagues,” Parish added.

“Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service.”

Vieira also won the 1998 FIFA World Cup and the 2000 European Championship as a player with France.

He coached U.S. side New York City FC from 2016 to 2018 before a two-and-a-half-year stint at Ligue 1 club Nice.

Three members of his coaching staff —- Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Said Aigoun —- have also left Crystal Palace.

The club did not confirm who would replace Vieira or take charge of Sunday’s EPL trip to leaders Arsenal.(Reuters/NAN)