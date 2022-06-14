CRV: INEC opens additional 25 registration centres in Anambra

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has opened 25 additional centres for the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) bringing the number to 87, across Anambra State.

Dr Nwachukwu Orji, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), INEC, Anambra State, said this at a news conference on Tuesday in Awka.

Orji said the state hitherto had 62 registration centres across the 21 local government areas.

He said that the additional centres became necessary due to upsurge of registrants coming to obtain the Permanent Voter Card (PVC).

Orji added that INEC had reopened the ongoing CVR centres in Ayamelum, Ogbaru and Idemili North Local Government Areas shutdown recently due to insecurity.

“I am pleased to announce that the Commission has created additional 25 registration centres in Anambra State, and the centres commenced operation by 9.00 a.m. today.

“In Awka, we have seven centres within the INEC state headquarters, five centres at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, two centres at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Unizik) and at INEC Local Government Area office, Amawbia,” he said.

Orji said that INEC had reorganised operational procedure by separating people seeking biometric services from those that require non-biometric services.

“In this sense, biometric service involves fresh registration while non-biometric services include request for PVC replacement, Voter Transfer, and Update.

“Those requesting nonbiometric services need not to come to the registration centres, as they could used their Android phones with internet connection to do it.

“These services can be obtained through the Commission’s CVR portal,” he said.

Orji said that the commission had deployed personnel to assist those who cannot access the online portal at the various registration centres.

The INEC official said that the commission was committed toward ensuring that all eligible registrants were attended to before the June 30 deadline.

“In areas where the security situation permits, we would extend our time of operation to 3.00 p. m.

“We would continue to expand our public communication to inform and educate members of the public”, he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

