CRSG dedicates Gov Otu’s victory at tribunal to the people

Ehigimetor Igbaugba

The Government of Cross River has dedicated the victory of Gov. Bassey Otu at the governorship election petition tribunal on Tuesday to the people of the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Erasmus Ekpang, stated this while reacting to the judgement, which affirmed the election of Otu, who is of the APC.

Ekpang noted that while APC remained the vehicle that brought the government to office, the party was working with the mandate that was given to it by the people.

He said that the judgment did not come to him as a surprise, stressing that there was never a case before the tribunal in the first instance.

Ekpang said, “I wasn’t surprised with the eventual outcome of the petition as the issues raised were all pre-election matters.

“We are indeed glad that it has come to an end and we want to ultimately dedicate this victory to the people who gave us the mandate in the first instance.

“Having done with the judgment, I now want to call on our friends from the other side to join hands with the governor to move the state to the next level.

“The state belongs to us all and not the party that we represent. They should feel free to come forward if they have good ideas to develop Cross River.”

The tribunal, led by Justice Oken Inneh, affirmed Otu’s victory by dismissing all the reliefs sought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Prof. Sandy Onor.

Onor and the PDP had challenged Otu’s victory in the March 18 governorship election on the ground that Otu and his deputy, Mr John Odey, were not qualified to contest the poll.(NAN)

