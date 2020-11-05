Crown FC to play pre-season matches behind closed doors, official says

Crown Football Club of Ogbomoso say all their pre-season matches will be played behind closed doors in compliance with Federal Government’s directive on COVID-19 protocols.

The club’s Acting General Manager, Oyekunle Oyeleye, in a statement on Thursday in Ogbomoso by their Media Officer, Tunji Alabi, said the decision was taken during a club management meeting.

Oyeleye said playing pre-season matches behind closed doors was a condition agreed upon before contact sports were allowed to resume in the country.