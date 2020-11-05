Crown FC to play pre-season matches behind closed doors, official says

Crown Football Club of Ogbomoso say all their pre-season matches will be played behind closed doors in compliance with Federal Government’s directive on COVID-19 protocols.
The club’s Acting General Manager, Oyekunle Oyeleye, in a statement on Thursday in Ogbomoso by their Media Officer, Tunji Alabi, said the decision was taken during a club management meeting.
Oyeleye said playing pre-season matches behind closed doors was a condition agreed upon before contact sports were allowed to resume in the country.
He said fans would therefore not be allowed into the stadium to watch all the pre-season friendly games until a counter-directive was issued.
“This is because we must follow the COVID-19 protocols strictly,” the club acting general manager said.
Oyeleye appealed to the club’s supporters to be patient as there would be a relaxation of the measure when the cases of COVID-19 infection reduce.
He disclosed that the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 had been considering another lockdown following the recent increase in the cases.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Crown FC play in the Nigeria National League (NNL).(NAN)
