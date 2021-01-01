Crossover: Clerics urge Nigerians to return to God for awesome 2021

Archbishop John Praise, the General Overseer of Dominion Chapel International Church, and other pastors have urged Nigerians to repent and return to God for an awesome 2021.

They made the call at crossover services in their churches to usher in the New Year on Friday in Abuja.

Praise gave assurance that great things were on the way but Nigerians must unite and rebuild the country for the benefit of all in the New Year.