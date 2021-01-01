Crossover: Clerics urge Nigerians to return to God for awesome 2021

Archbishop John Praise, the General Overseer of Dominion Chapel International Church, and other pastors have urged Nigerians to repent and return to God for an awesome 2021.
They made the call at crossover services in their churches to usher in the New Year on Friday in Abuja.
Praise gave assurance that great things were on the way but Nigerians must unite and rebuild the country for the benefit of all in the New Year.
The cleric, who expressed hope for improved security in the nation, prayed that God would heal the land and restore peace to the country.
“I am believing God for a great nation free of killings, banditry and pains; a nation where politicians will be afraid to steal, where leaders will be credible and lead the nation to greater heights.
“We look forward to a brand new nation, we look forward to a better Nigeria but governments must be more sincere and honest to the people.
”Governments must sit up in 2021. The governments owe us a responsibility to secure the land so we can sleep with our eyes closed,” he said.
Pastor Yomi Fatimehin, District Pastor, Gospel Light Redemption Church, Abuja called on Nigerians to look up to God in 2021 and remain hopeful, adding that God would never fail or disappoint His people.
He prayed that God would console and compensate Nigerians for all the troubles of 2020 in 2021.
Fatimehin, however, called on government at all levels to sit up and tackle insecurity with all their strength.
Venerable Ebenezer Osofa, Shepherd in Charge, Celestial Church of Christ, also prayed that God would endow leaders with wisdom and understanding to lead the country well.
Osofa also encouraged Nigerians to be more hopeful, courageous and continue to trust God for a fruitful and graceful 2021. (NAN)
