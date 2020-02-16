Cross River: Women go naked to protest incessant killings + Graphic photo warning

By Lesley Otu

It was a black Saturday indeed for Ovurum community in Obubra LGA of  Cross River State as women  took to the street  in protest over the incessant killing of their youths in communal clashes.

The recent incident which occurred on Saturday, 15th of February 2020 was  a fight  between Egor village and the local community security group. This led to the death of a young man simply identified  as Ose Enang.


An eye witness, Bernard Fidelis, said   the death of  the promising young Ose Enang led to the women throwing off their clothes and matching  half clothed on the streets.

Newsdiaryonline reports that this naked protest by the women has been described by eyewitnesses  as unprecedented in the community

Reports said  policemen stood  helplessly and watched the unpleasant scene  on Saturday.




