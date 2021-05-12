Cross River trains 108 for National Social Safety-Net programme

The Rapid  Response Register (RRR) under the National Social Safety-Net programme said it had trained 108 enumerators in the 18 Local Government Areas of Cross River.


Mr Chris Anake, state Coordinator of the programme fielded questions from journalists in Calabar on its performance.
Anake said that RRR was designed as an intervention under the National Social Safety-

Net programme scale up meet the needs of mostly urban households and individuals pushed poverty due economic shocks of COVID-19 pandemic.


According him, the training is part of preparations for registration of beneficiaries in the state.


“As part of preparations for the registration of new beneficiaries, we have sensitised and carried out with Local Government chairmen across the state, while 108 enumerators have also been trained, ” he said.


The coordinator said the training was an opportunity for the state capture more people and include them the Single Register of vulnerable persons.


“This comes with a lot of benefits to many at different times, thereby reducing the poverty index in the state, ” he said.


Anake urged  stakeholders including politicians, traditional rulers, youths and women groups as well as civil society organisations to avail themselves of the Community Based Targeting  of  vulnerable persons, to cooperate with the enumerators in their respective communities.


“I pray that stakeholders support our men in terms of security, mobilising vulnerable persons and the unemployed to get registered to enable them benefit from the programme, ” Anake said.


He added that the programme was a Federal Government plan to ensure that vulnerable citizens are given  support and gradually uplifted from poverty. (NAN)

