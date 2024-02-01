Cross River: PDP prepares for Saturday’s rerun, says spokesperson

The Cross River chapter of the PDP has expressed readiness for Saturday’s rerun elections in 34 poling units in the state.

Mr Mike Osiji, the state Publicity Secretary of the party, made the declaration while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Thursday.

Osiji, who explained that Cross River remained a PDP state, claimed that the APC could not win election in the state without resorting to foul means.

According to Osiji, “APC cannot win election without using the state apparatus.

“We are very conversant with their antics and we are prepared to match them in their game.

“The electorate is with us because they know the hardship imposed on them by the APC in the state and also at the national level.”

NAN reports that the rerun elections in the units were ordered by the Court of Appeal.

The exercise includes two state constituencies and a federal constituency.

The rerun is scheduled for four Local Government Areas of Obanliku, Yala, Akamkpa and Biase.

The elections will take place in eight polling units in Akamkpa council area, 11 units in Biase, two units in Obanliku and 13 in Yala Local Government.(NAN)

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

