Cross River partners SWAN for sports development

By Christian Njoku

The Cross River Commissioner for Sports Development, Mrs Agnes Atsu, says the state government would partner with the state chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) to enhance sports development.

Atsu gave the assurance on Tuesday when members of the association paid her a courtesy visit in her office in Calabar.

The commissioner said that partnership with SWAN was important, adding that the government was committed to sports development.

She said that the state ministry of sports would collaborate with any group that would facilitate achievement of its goals.

“SWAN will be part and parcel of all my programmes, I need you to tell the world what we are doing.

“We are about setting up some committees in the ministry to help to drive our agenda, and SWAN will be involved.

“I believe we should be partners in progress and should help each other to be better for the overall good of the state,” she said.

She thanked the state Gov. Bassey Otu for giving her an opportunity to serve as the first female commissioner for sports in the state.

Earlier, the state Chairman of SWAN, Mr Mike Abang, told the commissioner that the association was prepared to support the ministry for the development of sports.

Abang said that relationship of the state sports commission and SWAN had not been cordial.

He said that SWAN was not carried along in the activities of the commission, adding that many things were hidden from the association.

“In the last National Sports Festival, we were told that our state government was not interested and did not support sports development.

“The present governor met with us before he was elected, and promised to implement the National Sports Policy.

“If this is done, it will not only enhance sports development in the state but also boost the state’s image,” he said.

He appealed to the commissioner to ensure that SWAN would be carried along whenever the state would be participating in sporting activities outside the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

