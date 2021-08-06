Cross River North senatorial district bye-election judgment: CSO urges investigation

The Global Centre for Conscious Living Against Corruption, has urged the relevant authorities to investigate the judgment delivered on Cross River North senatorial district bye-election.

Dr Nwambu Gabriel, Convener of the coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) made the call at a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

Gabriel also called on the Chief Justice of the Federation, and the Attorney- General of the Federation to examine the judgment.

According to him, the call has become imperative in order to check some irregularities the group observed in the cause of the judgment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Cross River North senatorial district bye-election was held on Dec. 5, 2020.

“May I start by quoting Othman Dan Fodio who says that a nation or society can live with an incompetent government but not with injustice a way of life.

“Courts are called temples of justice across the world, a blind folded maiden with a sword in her hand is the symbol of justice because justice doesn’t care whose ox is gored.

“Ironically, Nigerian courts have increasingly been acquiring the reputation of temples of judgment, and not of justice.

“There is perhaps no greater point in our national history than now when public confidence in the judiciary is at an all-time low.’’

Gabriel said that as a coalition of non-partisan, non-governmental civil society organisations that observes elections across the country, it followed the proceedings of court as it affected the Cross River North Senatorial District bye-election.

He said that on July 30, 2021, the Election Petition Appeal Tribunal headed by Justice Nwosu-Iheme ruled on a matter.

This ,he said was followed an appeal filed by Joe Agi (SAN) consequent to the victory of Dr Steven Odey at the Election Petition Tribunal.

He said that the court declared Mr Jarigbe Jarigbe as the winner of that election.

“Now, as observers, we observed three main mind burgling issues about the said judgment.

“Pursuant to Section 285 (13) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and pursuant to Section 141 of the Electoral Act, 2015 as amended, an election tribunal or Court shall not under any circumstance declare any person a winner at an election.

“In which such a person has not fully participated in all the stages of the said election.

“This makes the order of the court made on July, 30, 2021 on INEC to issue certificate of return to Jarigbe Jarigbe who admitted on oath not to have been nominated for the bye-election and his name not forwarded by his political party to INEC as its candidate without jurisdiction illegal.

Gabriel said that Jarigbe did not file a cross petition and so could not be entitled to any relief of the court of Appeal warranting him being declared a winner of the election.

Gabriel said that it was observed that the Justice of the court of Appeal used a matter purportedly filed by one Chief John Alaga who was not even a candidate of any political party in the bye-election to rule on an appeal.

He said that there was no doubt that the controversy surrounding the matter had raised concern of the public.

He said that in obvious dismay, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Joe Agi SAN, had since filed for a review of the matter. (NAN)

