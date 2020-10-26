Cross River needs N5bn to fix vandalised centre- Ayade

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River says the state will require N5 billion to repair the Calabar International Conference Centre (CICC) vandalised by hoodlums.

Ayade made this known on Monday, while reaffirming the curfew imposed on Calabar and its environs.

The hoodlums had on Friday and Saturday took advantage of the #ENDSARS protests and looted items in the centre after they vandalised it.

“It will take the state government N5 billion to bring back the Calabar International Conference Centre, the beauty of Cross River State.