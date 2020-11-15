Cross River govt meets owners of vandalised property

Cross River State Government will meet with owners of public and private property that were vandalised during the EndSARS protest in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed on Sunday in Calabar by Mr Christian Ita, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Gov. Ben Ayade.

He said that the meeting would hold on Monday at Okoi Arikpo House in Calabar to get inventory of all the vandalised property.

“Notice is hereby given to all Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as private property owners whose property were similarly affected, to meet with the Commissioner for Tourism and Culture on Monday Nov. 16, 2020.

“The meeting is schedule to hold at the conference room of the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Development, 5th floor, Okoi Arikpo House, Calabar at 10 a.m prompt

“Those concerned are advised to attend the meeting with inventories of their loss to enable the taskforce team carry out verification,” he said. (NAN)