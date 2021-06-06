The Cross River Government says it is aware of the ongoing plan by unscrupulous persons to carry out destruction in the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS).

This is contained in a statement by Dr Alfred Mboto, the Permanent Secretary, Special Services, in the Governor’s Office in Calabar on Sunday.

Mboto warned that anyone caught carrying out any destruction in the university would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the university was closed by the management after the alleged killing of a student, Nkasi Moses, by suspected phone snatchers on June 3.

“This is to inform the general public that the Cross River Government is aware of the ongoing plan by hoodlums and some students who are non-indigenes of UNICROSS to carry out destruction in the university.

“Meanwhile, those suspected to be involved in the recent killing in the university have been identified and arrested.

“The institution has been closed for now, so no student is expected to be in the campus. Any student that stays back is doing so at his or her own risk,’’ he said.

Mboto said that Gov. Ben Ayade had directed all security agencies in the state to go after the perpetrators of the said act and the ongoing destruction plan.

“Anyone that is caught will face the full wrath of the law and commensurate consequences for their actions.

“The general public is advised to desist from carrying out this evil plan as there would be no hiding place for anyone found culpable,’’ he said. (NAN)

