Cross River Gov’t warns against plan to destroy facilities in UNICROSS

June 6, 2021



The Government says it is aware of the ongoing unscrupulous persons to carry out destruction in the University of State (UNICROSS).

This is contained in a statement Dr Alfred Mboto, the Permanent Secretary, Special Services, in the Governor’s Office in Calabar on Sunday.

Mboto warned that anyone caught carrying out any destruction in the university would arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the university was closed the management after the alleged killing of a student, Nkasi Moses, suspected phone snatchers on June 3.

“This is to inform the general public that the Government is aware of the ongoing by hoodlums and some students who are non-indigenes of UNICROSS to carry out destruction in the university.

“Meanwhile, suspected to involved in the recent killing in the university have been identified and arrested.

“The institution has been closed for now, so no student is expected to in the campus. Any student that stays back is doing so at his her own risk,’’ he said.

Mboto said that . Ben Ayade had directed all security agencies in the state to go after the perpetrators of the said act and the ongoing destruction .

“Anyone that is caught will face the full wrath of the and commensurate consequences for actions.

“The general public is advised to desist from carrying out this evil plan as there would be no hiding place for anyone culpable,’’ he said. (NAN)

