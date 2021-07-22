Cross River Govt. targets 900,000 children for immunisation

 Cross River Government has expressed readiness to immunise 900,000 against polio during the Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week the .

Dr Janet Ekpenyong, the Director General of Cross River Primary Healthcare Agency, disclosed this Thursday Calabar during the of the Inactivated Polio Virus 2 (IPV2) at the Bogobiri Hausa settlement area Calabar.

Ekpenyong said that in addition to the immunisation, the also be given Vitamin A and other supplements to boost
their immunity.

According to her, 3,000 women will be given free healthcare, mosquito nets and free drugs during the week.

She said that the essence of the of the IPV2 was to reach to mothers and across the with the needed health services they deserved.

She noted that during the , malnourished children also be reached with a view to enhancing their nutritional status.

“The vaccination will be carried simultaneously in all the health centres across the . It is important mothers to bring their children who are under five years de-worming and those under 14 weeks polio vaccination,’’ she said.

The Commissioner Health, Dr Betta Edu, said that over 10 years, Cross River had not recorded any case of polio.

Edu encouraged pregnant women to always visit healthcare centres maternal health services, rather than patronising quacks.

In her goodwill message, the of the state , Dr Linda Ayade, said that the state government placed priority the health of women and children.

Ayade noted that the state government had renovated and equipped health centres across the state with a view to meeting the health needs of the people. (NAN)

