Cross River governor suspends agency activities

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River, has suspended the activities of the State’s Commercial Transport Regulatory Agency (CTRA).

The Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the governor, Mr. Chris Ita disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, the suspension was as result of the agency’s non adherence to government’s directives on Tax Exemption Law on the sale of tickets to buses, taxis, Okada and tricycle operators in the state.

“In addition, the Governor has directed security agents to arrest anybody found selling tickets or collecting any form of tax from those exempted in the state.

“The government will henceforth not tolerate the flagrant disregard of the tax exemption law, which has been in place for over three years now.

“On no account will any criminal and mischievous attempt to undermine and short circuit the noble effort of the governor, be allowed”, Ita stated.

