Cross River governor approves minimum wage

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and Cross River government on Thursday, finally reached an agreement on the implementation of N30,000 minimum wage as approved by the Federal government.

The Chairman, Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, Comrade John Ngoji, who confirmed the development to Newsdiaryonline in a telephone conversation, said the new minimum wage approval will take effect from 1st of March, 2020.

According to him, also agreed is the implementation of outstanding promotions and return to payroll of deactivated names.