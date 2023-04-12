Cross River exco passes vote of confidence on APC chairman

By George Odok

The Cross River executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have passed a vote of confidence on the state chairman, Mr Alphonsus Eba.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday in Calabar by Mr Erasmus Ekpang, the state Publicity Secretary of the party.



Ekpang said that the vote of confidence was passed on Eba during a meeting convened by the state APC Deputy Chairman, Mr Eka Williams.

He said that the state executive hailed the chairman for his efforts in ensuring an overwhelming victory for the APC at the just concluded 2023 general elections.



Ekpang said that the state executive also commended the Eba for sustaining the unity of the party with his peace, love, unity and growth mantra.



“The call for the chairman to resign by a notable member of the party was ill-timed and without recourse to his sterling leadership and performance which has kept the party afloat.

“The chairman within two years of joining the APC, led the party to a 90 per cent victory in the 2023 general elections.

“The chairman is a man of strategies and that is why he led APC to a landslide victory for the first time.

“We all can attest to the fact that he supervised a transparent party primaries that brought the most popular candidates on board, one of them is Sen. Bassey Otu, the governor-elect,” he said. (NAN)