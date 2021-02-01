Cross River donates land for FG’s artisanal and small scale mineral processing initiative

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has been commended for donating a landed property for the Federal Government’s Artisanal and Small Scale Mineral (ASSM) Processing Cluster initiative for the South South Geo-Political zone.

The Minister of State for Mines and Still Development, Dr Uchechukwu Ogah made the commendation on Monday at the official handover ceremony of the property at Government House in Calabar.

The minister said that, the development of ASSM Processing Cluster project was an initiative of the Federal Government in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.