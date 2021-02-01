Cross River donates land for FG’s artisanal and small scale mineral processing initiative

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has been commended for donating a landed property for the Federal Government’s Artisanal and Small Scale Mineral (ASSM) Processing Cluster initiative for the South South Geo-Political zone.
The Minister of State for Mines and Still Development, Dr Uchechukwu Ogah made the commendation on Monday at the official handover ceremony of the property at Government House in Calabar.
The minister said that, the development of ASSM Processing Cluster project was an initiative of the Federal Government in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In order to curtail the devasting effect of the pandemic on means of livelihoods of Nigerians, President Muhammad Buhari approved the implementation of the Nigeria Economic
Sustainability Plan headed by His Excellency, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.
“This plan for the minerals sector entails the development of the artisanal and small- scale mineral processing clusters across the six geopolitical zones of the country,” he said.
According to him, the overarching goal of the project was to spur and ensure sustainable growth of socio-economic activities across the sub economic sectors of Nigeria.
“In the minerals sector, we are focusing on artisanal and small-scale mining activities which constitute over 90 per cent of the mining industry in Nigeria.
“Increase efficiency in mining and mineral processing operations and increase mineral production and revenue generations.
“Also to enhance safer mining practices; boost the case of doing mining business: fastrack development of downstream mineral value chain; and Create more jobs, ” Ogah said.
He said the Federal Government’s choice of Cross-River for the siting of the cluster project for Barite value chain development was predicated on the fact that, the State was endowed with large commercial deposits of the mineral.
“Barite deposit occurrences in Cross-River State are mainly around Obubra through to Yala Local Government Areas which informed the siting of the cluster project in Yala local government area.” he said.
Ogah added that, under the project, the Federal Government intends to embark on infrastructural development within the cluster area.
“Namely, a barite processing Plant, Mining equipment leasing bay, Training Centre, Warehouse, Office Complex amongst others amenities, ” he said.
According to him, upon completion, the Cluster will provide common facilities that would enable easy formalisation of the artisanal mining activities in barite supply chain in the catchment areas and avail the operators the platform for value addition and access to reliable mineral market.
“It is important to emphasise that the cluster project for barite value chain development will mark the dawn of the present Administration’s effort to end barite importation especially in the oil/gas industry, ” he said.
The minister commended the governor for keying into the programme without hesitation.
“Your collaboration with the Federal Government and support in providing a home for the cluster project for the South – South Geo-Political Zone underscores your focused leadership centred on industrialisation of Cross River.
“I wish to crave the indulgence of His Excellency.
the good people of Cross-River State and the mining stakeholders in the South-South States to continuously provide support and input to ensure that the project is successfully accomplished to yield the desired results for the benefit of all stakeholders, ” he said.
Responding, Ayade, who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu thanked the Federal Government for choosing Cross River for the project.
“We are happy you didn’t allow politics, nepotism to affect the decision to bring ASSM to Cross River.
“Since Cross River has no oil and does not benefit from 13 per cent derivation, we can benefit from mining, ” he said.
The landed property covers five hectares. (NAN)
