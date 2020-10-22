Cross River distributes relief materials to fire victims

The Cross River Government on Thursday distributed relief materials worth millions of naira to affected traders of the Marian Market fire disaster of June 4.

The items distributed were bags of rice, cement, zinc and mattresses, among others.

Addressing the traders at the Calabar Municipal Council, Gov. Ben Ayade described the tragic incident as unfortunate, hazardous and tragic.

The governor was represented by the Chairman of Calabar Municipal Council, Mr Efeffiong Eke.

Ayade said that no life was lost but that properties acquired over the years by traders were destroyed.

“I know how painful it is to lose your source of livelihood after years of toil and dedication.

“It is on this note that we have brought in these relief materials to ameliorate your plight and to encourage you never to give up,” he said.