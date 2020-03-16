Cross River: 5 die in rival cultists clash

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

Five persons are reported killed and a number of houses razed down in a clash between two rival cultist groups, in Okurikang community of Odukpani local government area of Cross River.

Newsdiaryonline gathered that the incident, which started from late hours of Saturday, lasted until the wee hours of Sunday.

The clash between the Vikings and Klu Klux Klan cult groups, led to loss of members of both groups and burning of houses.

In a telephone interview with Newsdiaryonline, a youth, simply identified as Ekanem said that the two rival cult groups engaged themselves in a fierce battle using dangerous weapons, including shotguns, machetes, pickaxes, daggers and pestles.

According to him, the fight put the whole community under siege with all residents gripped with fear all through the night.

Newsdiaryonline reports that incidents of cultism and cult clashes, have become recurrent in Cross River, especially in Odukpani and Calabar South local governments.

However, security agents are reported to have been deployed for the maintenance of peace and order in the area.