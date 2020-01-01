Cross over night: Church declares 2020, year of pure fire

The Shepherd House Assembly International has declared 2020 as year of pure fire for its congregation.

The declaration was made known to the Jos branch of the church on Wednesday during their cross over and Suya service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shepherd House Assembly International celebrates its cross over night annually with ‘suya’ and song ministrations from gospel artistes.

Speaking at the event, Tajan Moltok, the Jos resident pastor of the church, said the congregation required the fire of God to thrive well in the world.

“When Jesus was leaving the world, he told his disciples to wait for fire to empower them. I declare all of you highly inflammable for 2020,” he said.

Moltok said commitment to prayers was critical for a successful 2020 and urged his congregation to be fervent in prayers.

“Make up your mind to pray, get yourself committed in the house of God, give yourself assignment in God’s house,” he admonished the congregation.

The cleric also advised the congregation not to give room for excuses in empowering themselves, saying they should be humble to have small beginnings.

“As you pray, work hard too. God does not bless empty hand, create an avenue or platform for God to bless you,” he said.

NAN reports that highlights of the event was music renditions by gospel artistes Jeremiah Gyang, Segun the Sax and choreography by the children of the church. (NAN)