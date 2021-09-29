Cross Border Cooperation: Zulum urges stronger security measures

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has called for strengthening of cross-border cooperation as collaborative measures against inter and intra-state triggers of insecurity in the Sahel.



Zulum made the appeal on Wednesday in a paper he delivered to the participants of Senior Executive Course 43, at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Plateau.



He spoke on: “Ungoverned spaces and insecurity in the Sahelian region: Implications for Nigeria’s domestic peace and security”.



Zulum further called for the full implementation of an effective and inclusive good democratic governance which would entail the extension of relevant governance institutions to all tiers of government, including the remote areas with physical presence of administrative and law enforcement agents.



According to him, the implementation of effective and inclusive governance will ensure effective control and a sense of belonging.



Besides, he recommended for development of policies of the Sahel region to address the feeling of economic and political marginalisation.



The governor called for the creation of more official border posts with full complement of trained staff and logistics to effectively monitor the borders, rivers and lakes against smugglers and human traffickers.



Zulum also suggested that cost effective adaptability techniques and measures should be put in place to mitigate the problems and risk factors of the harsh climate to promote resilient livelihood and food security in the Sahel.



He pointed out that measures such as access to improved irrigation system for agricultural production and dry land farming techniques to complement irrigation farming, among others, should be implemented for food security. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...