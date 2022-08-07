Croc City 5-Aside League kicks off on tomorrow

The Female segment of Croc City 5-Aside Football For Peace League will commence with draws and a seminar at the Murtala Mohammed Square tomorrow, Monday, August 8, as 10 teams will participate in the competition.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Sports Development stated that the actual tournament will start on August 10 and end August 19, 2022.

The statement which was signed by the Commissioner of Sports Development, Mr Idris Nyam, listed the participating teams as Kada Queens, Kaduna Babes, Kudendan Queens, I am Nigerian Football Club and Wisdom Queens, as well as Britech Football Club, all from Kaduna.

According to the statement, Jaba Queens, Zango Queens, Green Beret, and YSFON Babes, from Kwoi, Kafanchan, Zaria, and Kaduna respectively will, also take part in the competition.

Mr Nyam further disclosed that the qualifiers for the male category of the League for Zone one will start on August 26 and end on September 5, while that of Zone three will hold from September 12 to September 23.

The statement also said that the Zone two qualifiers will begin on September 28 and end on October 12.

The Commissioner further said that the Ministry will be partnering with Definitiv Media, a Kaduna-based media company with over 15 years experience in the sports industry, to host this 2nd edition of the League.

He recalled that the 1st edition was held from 4th October to 14th November 2021, at the Ahmed Musa Neighbourhood Centre, Kaduna, ‘’with 32 teams, 320 players participating, five referees, 64 match officials, an estimated 2,500 spectators and cash prizes worth N2,000,000 won.’’

The commissioner said that the League is aimed at promoting peace and to scout for young talents, promising that this year’s edition ‘’is designed on a larger scale to include 150 participating teams across the three senatorial districts.’’

