Croc City 5-Aside League kicks off August 8

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Sports Development, Mr Idris Nyam, has disclosed that the Female segment of Croc City 5-Aside Football For Peace League will commence on August 8 and end August 19, 2022.

A statement issued by the Commissioner said that registration for the 11 day competition will end on August 18, promising that the event will be an exciting fiesta for both sports enthusiasts and football fans.

Mr Nyam further disclosed that the qualifiers for Zone one will start on August 26 and end on September 5, adding that the Zone three qualifiers will be from September 12 to September 23.

The statement also said that the Zone two qualifiers will begin on September 28 and end on October 12.

The Commissioner who is the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, further said that the event’s draws will hold on October 17, but the competition will start on October 24 and end on November 13.

Mr Nyam said that officials of the Sports Ministry, staff of Definitive Media and other senior government officials, have gone to both Zaria and Kafanchan towns to inspect facilities and sensitize coaches on the coming event.

‘’Our team went Zaria to inspect the Dogarawa stadium in Sabon Gari Local Government Area. Thereafter, they met with all the football coaches in Zone one and further intimated about the coming League.

‘’They also visited the new Kafanchan stadium on July 19 to see the facilities, after which they visited the Chairman of Jema’a Local Government Area and the Administrator of Kafanchan Municipal Authority, both of whom promised to support the competition,’’ he added.

Mr Nyam also said that the visitation team was at Murtala Mohammed Square on July 25, where they met with coaches, Local Government officials and management of Kaduna Market Development and Management Company(KMDMC) in readiness for the coming 5-Aside League.

It will be recalled that the Commissioner of Sports had inaugurated the LOC on June 21, which has Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, as well as Commissioner of Local Government Affairs, including the Administrator of Kaduna Capital Territory Authority as members.

Other members include the Managing Director of Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company(KMDMC), Managing Director of Kaduna Line, Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Corps Marshall of KASTLEA and Chairman of Definitiv Media, who will be the Technical Lead of the event.

Mr Nyam had said that the Ministry will be partnering with Definitiv Media, a Kaduna-based media company with over 15 years experience in the sports industry, to host this 2nd edition of Croc City 5-Aside Football for Peace League.

He recalled that the 1st edition of the League was held from 4th October to 14th November 2021, at the Ahmed Musa Neighbourhood Centre, Kaduna, ‘’with 32 teams, 320 players participating, five referees, 64 match officials, an estimated 2,500 spectators and cash prizes worth N2,000,000 won.’’

The commissioner who said that the League is aimed at promoting peace and to scout for young talents, promised that this year’s edition ‘’is designed on a larger scale to include 150 participating teams across the three senatorial districts.’’

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

