C’River SUBEB vows to flush out fraudulent teachers

The Executive Chairman, Cross River Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Stephen Odey, said the board would not condone any form of fraudulent activity by teachers in the state.Odey gave this warning on Tuesday in Calabar when he received an award from the participants of the 2018 Federal Teachers Scheme (FTS) on behalf of Gov. Ben Ayade.He said since his assumption of office in 2016, the board had remained focused in the pursuit of excellence in line with the governor’s vision of restoring the lost glory of the basic education sub sector.Odey described the leadership award given to the governor an award of service to himself as the society’s approval of his good job.“I thank you for this award; this will serve as a motivation to the administration in its strive for excellence in the education sector and the basic education sub sector in particular.“As some of you know, I have been a teacher, so I take the teaching profession very serious, which is why we embarked on a personnel audit exercise to ensure that we get the best for the state.“For those who know me, I am a no nonsense person when it comes to doing my work.“SUBEB under my leadership runs an open door policy and ensures transparency in all its dealings. We do not collect money for employment purposes.“We do not tolerate the use of fake certificates and we will always go after fraudsters in order to ensure that education remains the centre of excellence in our dear state,” Odey said.Also, the Coordinator of FTS 2018 Participants, Mr Uwase Uwase, thanked the board and the state government for their support during the course of the two years programme.He described the SUBEB chairman as a disciplined and hard working administrator, stressing that ” it is evident in the numerous achievements recorded by the board,”“We have noticed a whole lot of reforms in the state and that is courtesy of what you have been able to do, especially in our schools.“We have witnessed massive infrastructure development, supply of furniture and so on.‘In your recent recruitment, we saw a very transparent process that was different from anything else in the country.“We say thank you very much for setting the pace as well as having a good blueprint for us as the younger generation to come and inherit,” he said. (NAN)

