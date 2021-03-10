The Cross River government on Wednesday said it had received 53, 840 doses of Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccines were received by Dr Betta Edu, Cross River Commissioner for Health, on behalf of the state government at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport Calabar.

Speaking to newsmen after receiving the vaccines, Edu said the state would commence the vaccination process on Thursday with healthcare workers.

The commissioner said the vaccines would be stored in the state’s cold chain equipment.

“We just received 53,840 doses of the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines for Cross River at the Margaret Ekpo international Airport with all the medical consumables required to administer them.

“The vaccination will start with healthcare workers and strategy leaders, those who are able to influence others in the state to take the vaccines,” she said.

Also speaking, Mr Julius Idoko, Cross River Coordinator of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA), stated that the government had been expecting the vaccines in the last two weeks and they finally arrived.

“We have a logistics committee that will be in charge of the cold room where the vaccines will be stored,” said Idoko.

Dr Janet Ekpenyong, Director General, Cross River Primary Healthcare Development Agency, added that the primary healthcare centres in the state had been mobilised to receive and ensure that the vaccines were effectively administered. (NAN)

