C’River PDP SEC meets first time in 2 years

Following the crisis that engulfed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River, culminating in the removal of the state chairman, the State Executive Council

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

Following the crisis that engulfed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River, culminating in the removal of the state chairman, the State Executive Council (SEC) held its meeting for the first time in two years on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting took place at the state secretariat of the party, under the leadership of the acting Chairman, Chief Austin Edibe.

NAN also reports that members agreed on the need for rebranding the party in the state, ahead of future elections.

It would be recalled that the State Working Committee (SWC) had, on Friday, removed Venatius Ikem as the state chairman and appointed Edibe as the acting chairman.

The SWC had hinged Ikem’s removal on allegations of financial misappropriation, high-handiness and ineptitude.

Edibe, who was inaugurated as acting chairman on Monday, had promised to re-organise the party in the state to winning ways.

Members applauded the chairman for the SEC meeting, noting that there could not have been any better time to have the meeting which, he said, was long overdue.

The chairman enjoined members to prepare for better days ahead and gear up for “rebuilding, rebranding and repositioning” the party, ahead of 2027.

“We cannot pretend about the fact that our citizens are suffering; this hardship we are experiencing in the country today is caused by the bad governance policies of the APC.

“We are all living witnesses to the display of democratic dividends experienced in Cross River North, powered by Sen. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe and our members of the House of Representatives, Godwin Offiono and Peter Akpanke.

“If that experience in the northern part of the state must go round, then we will need to re-organise our party and re-strategise on the right approach to win elections in 2027 and reclaim Cross River State,” Edibe stated.

NAN reports that Ikem had described his removal as political and that it was carried out against the dictates of the party’s constitution.

He had also said that he would consider the possibility of approaching the court to challenge his removal from office. (NAN)