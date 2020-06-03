C’River LG poll: Ayade swears-in Chairmen with N11.38bn take off grant

Share the news













By Lesley Muosowo Otu

Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade on Tuesday swore in the newly elected chairmen and vice chairmen of the 18 local government councils of the State.

The council election, which held on Saturday, 30th of May, 2020, was won by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), sweeping all the seats.

Speaking after the swearing-in, Ayade urged the Council Chairmen to avoid unnecessary trips outside their Councils.

Ayade disclosed that he was providing N11.386 billion as take off grant for the councils.

“Remember I am handing over to you Councils that are not owing salaries, not owing pension, so I don’t want to hear tomorrow that your are owing.

“We are happy to announce to you that you are coming into office while the Governor leaves behind N11.386 billion in your coffers.

“Today marks a great opportunity for the people at the grassroots who have never had direct access to government. Henceforth, they will start to feel the impact of government,” Ayade said.

He urged them not to engage in grandiose but concentrate on simple projects that have direct impact on the lives of the people.

“You are serving the grassroots, I do not want you therefore, to embark on big projects. I need you to deal with those projects that directly impact on the lives of the people. I need you to deal with boreholes, I need you to deal with culverts, minor bridges that link communities.”

The Governor advised the new Council bosses to work harmoniously with their Councillors so as to effectively serve the people.

“I urge you to work in harmony with your Councillors. There must not be a divided house. Therefore, work harmoniously with the councillors so that together you will serve the people effectively”, the Governor said.

