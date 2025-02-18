C’River: Lawmaker donates N10m for JAMB forms to constituents

Cyril Omini, the lawmaker representing Yakurr 1 in the Cross River State House of Assembly (CRHA), has donated N10 million to provide JAMB forms for his constituents.

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

Cyril Omini, the lawmaker representing Yakurr 1 in the Cross River State House of Assembly (CRHA), has donated N10 million to provide JAMB forms for his constituents.

At a news conference in Ugep on Monday, Omini announced that the funds would cover the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms for 750 students in his constituency.

He said the initiative aimed to ease the financial burden on families and encourage young scholars to pursue higher education.

As Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Omini emphasised that investing in education is key to building a brighter future.

He added that the funds would also cover travel expenses and logistics for applicants to reach examination and thumb printing centres across the state and beyond.

Omini expressed his commitment to supporting his constituents who have stood by him, saying, “Education remains one of the most powerful tools for transforming lives and communities.

“My goal is to ensure that every young person in my constituency has the opportunity to further their education without financial barriers.”

Mrs Rita Oden, Special Adviser to the Chairman of Yakurr Council Area on Women Affairs, commended the lawmaker for his continued dedication to educational development, noting that his generosity had positively impacted many young people.

A beneficiary, Miss Joy Edet, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, saying the initiative would enable her to sit for JAMB without worrying about the cost.

“I sincerely appreciate Omini for his support and encouragement,” Edet said. (NAN)