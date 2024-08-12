Crisis: Ortom urges PDP supporters to embrace peace, unity

By Emmanuel Antswen

Former Governor of Benue, Chief Samuel Ortom has appealed to his supporters and those of Sen. Gabriel Suswam, to embrace peace and unity for the progress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State.

This is contained in a press statement by his media aide, Mr Terver Akase, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Makurdi.

Ortom in the statement urged their supporters to sheathe their swords and work towards maintaining peace and unity within the PDP in the State.

“In politics, differing opinions and positions are inevitable, but the differences often serve to deepen the democratic process and contribute to enriching discourse within political parties,”he said.

The former governor said he has shared a long-standing friendship and mutual respect with Suswam and would always find amicable solutions to whatever political disagreements that may arise.

Ortom further called on all stakeholders to remain committed and focused on the shared objectives and aspirations of PDP, as they have always done.

While commending PDP members in the 23 local government areas of the State for their peaceful conduct in the recently concluded Ward Congresses, Ortom urged them to exhibit the same spirit during the forthcoming Local Government and State Congresses.

He called on the party members to support the State Caretaker Committee of the party set up by the National Working Committee, to enable it succeed in its assignment.

NAN reports that the State chapter of the party is enmeshed in serious crisis, leading to suspension and counter suspension of top party officials. (NAN)