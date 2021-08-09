Crisis: NICASA commends S/African govt for restoring normalcy

The Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA) says the South African government has done remarkably well in addressing the crisis that engulfed the country recently.

The President General of NICASA, Mr Benjamin Okoli, made this known in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Okoli said that the South African government should be commended for its pro-activeness in restoring normalcy after the crisis in the country.

“The government of South Africa has tried and returned the situation of arson, looting and wanton destruction to normal.

“Businesses are cleaning up and trying to pick from the ashes and the impact of the looting on the economy is terrible.

“Some businesses may not recover from impact of the looting and destruction of property, unless the government takes urgent and drastic steps to save business and jobs,” he said.

He said that several meeting had been held between the South African authority, Nigeria Consul General and NICASA executive members to sustain the peace currently enjoyed in the country.

He explained that the meeting held at Nelspruit and Mpumalanga Province with the Consul General and Mpumalanga Provincial Police commissioner was in response to attacks on Nigerians in that town and province.

“We also had in attendance some victims of the attack by the South African taxi drivers,” Okoli said.

He, however, wished former President Jacob Zuma, who is currently in prison and reportedly sick, a quick recovery. (NAN)

