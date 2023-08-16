Crisis: Karu LG boss assures Nasarawa community of adequate security 

By Blessing Ibegbu

) The Chairman, Karu Local Government Area, Mr James Thomas, has assured the people of Takalafiya in Gitata electoral ward of Nasarawa State of adequate security as they return to their ancestral home.

Thomas told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Karu, Nasarawa State, that he would ensure security of lives and property as he led residents of Takalafiya back home.

He said that he led a team of security personnel to Takalafiya community, whose residents recently abandoned their ancestral home due to crisis that engulfed the community.

The chairman expressed happiness for the safe return of survivors and assured them of adequate security.

“This marks an unprecedented achievement for my tenure as an executive chairman of Karu. It gladdens my heart to see this people returning to their ancestral homes after the horrible attacks in May.

“The act of terrorism stands condemnable, as nobody is entitled to take another man’s life. Their return today is the efforts of both our security agents and traditional institution in collaboration with the council.

“As such, the security of lives and property remains the paramount objective of my administration,” he said.

The chairman promised to improve on the welfare package of the returnees.

“We have contributed immensely in terms of social welfare through SEMA, NEMA and NASEMA, but we will do more as palliatives. We will ensure that Takalafiya residents are comfortable.

“We will also send team of engineers to construct and renovate their borehole for easy access to water supply,’’ he added.

NAN reports that sometime in May, the community in Gitata was engulfed by crisis between herdsman and farmers.

However, as a result of the crisis, some villagers were killed at night and this made others to flee from their homes.(NAN)

