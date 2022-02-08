Crisis: APC issues template for harmonisation of party structure in Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has provided template for the harmonisation of the party structure in Kano State, to address the lingering leadership crisis.

This is contained in a letter addressed to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje by the APC National Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni.The letter was signed by the National Chairman’s Chief of Staff, Abdullahi Gashua, a copy of which was made available to newsmen on Monday in Kano.It said that “Hon. Mai Mala Buni decided to wade in, to restore sanity and bring back unity of purpose and re-enact the eroded trust among the APC members, Kano state family.“With the support of capable and tested hands, the reconciliation committee headed by Gov. Buni, sat with leading lights of the two sides.“

And painstakingly examined all issues raised which bothered mainly on exclusion.“That, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje is the undisputed APC leader in Kano state, and as the leader, he is encouraged to demonstrate leadership to accommodating key stakeholders.“That none of the two sides can have 100 per cent of its demands and that you cannot lack what you give, you only lack what you keep,” it said.The letter further gave terms of reference of the caucus formation at local government and state levels.“

Each local government caucus will meet and come up with a proposed structure for all wards and local government.“The proposed structure will be forwarded to the Joint National/State Committee for final vetting or amendment, as the case may be,” it said.It noted that all caucus were restricted to only their local government areas.According to the letter, the caucus shall have the following as members, serving senators and House of Reps Members from the local government, if any.Others were serving members of state assembly, serving chairman and his deputy and commissioner.

The rest were Special Advisers from the area and one woman to be nominated by the governor in consultation with Sen. Shekarau.The letter indicated that the National/State Joint Committee reserves the right to adopt or amend any proposal submitted to it by the local government caucus.“The National/State Joint Supervisory Committee members were Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau, Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, Hon. Yakubu Dogara and Sen. Abba Ali.“The committee will sit in Kano and will have seven days within which to complete and submit its report.“

The state supervisory committee is to be headed by Gov. Ganduje who is the party leader and will be assisted by Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau,” the letter indicated. (NAN)

