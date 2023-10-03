Crisis: Alia urges warring Bonta, Okpute communities to embrace peace

By Emmanuel Antswen

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue has charged the Bonta and Okpute communities in Konshisha and Oju Local Government Areas, respectively, to give peace a chance for meaningful development to take place.

Alia made the appeal when he held peace meetings with the communities as part of the efforts to de-escalate the renewed crisis between them.

Speaking through his Commissioners for Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Mr Aondowase Kunde, and that of Agriculture, Moses Ogbaji, he said that peace remains the only sure way for development to happen.

The meeting was attended by a delegation of two commissioners, two state lawmakers and the Security Adviser.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Saturday, September 30, youths from both communities took to the streets to protest recent security breaches in the area.

Addressing the Bonta people, Kunde urged them to sheath their sword and give peace a chance for development to come to their area.

According to him, without peace, their socio-economic life will be affected and this will invariably affect development in their community.

He urged them to always remain calm and peaceful no matter the level of provocation but to report to relevant authorities.

“We are here for peace. This is a time we should be rejoicing.

“We have suffered so much in Benue in the past and God has sent his son, Alia, to put smiles on our faces.

“So, we should not be engaging in another violence.

“As the commissioner of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, it is my intention to bring relief to the people and not to come and settle crisis.

“Very soon, I will be returning with palliatives for the people, so I urge you all to stay in peace.

“No matter the level of provocation, you should choose peace,” Kunde said.

Also at Okpute, the Commissioner for Agriculture advised the youths against the use of arms.

He contended that “dialogue and peace are the way to go”.

He called on the youths to engage themselves in meaningful ventures and continue to make good use of the available subsidised fertilizers and other farm inputs given to them by the government.

“Gov. Alia sent us to greet you.

“He said we should tell you that he has not forgotten you and promised to return to say thank you.

“He is not interested in who started the trouble but interested in maintaining peace.

“So, I appeal to you to allow peace reign.

“Guns and machetes are no longer solving problems but dialogue.

“So, if you need more fertilisers for your agricultural activities, come to me, government will supply to you,” Ogbaji said.

The lawmaker, representing Oju 1 State Constituency, Mr Blessed Onah, told the people that “war has no customer just as there is no alternative to peace.

“We want peace and peace we will get,” he said.

He urged the people to eschew violence and choose peace at all times.

“What the mouth cannot give us by way of dialogue, we shouldn’t get it with another instrument,” he said.

On his part, the Special Adviser on Security Matters, Mr Joseph Har, said, “asking for peace is not a sign of weakness but that of strength”.

Har said that government has the capacity to deal with any trouble maker but has decided that dialogue is the best.

He again appealed to the people to support the government and give peace a chance for the progress and development of their areas and state in general.

Responding on behalf of the Bonta people, Mr Ahula Akpile, thanked the delegation for their prompt response to the crisis and pledged their support and loyalty to the State Government.

He warned the youths to eschew violence and allow the State Government to wade into the matter and bring lasting solutions.

A community leader of Okpute, Mr Joseph Agbaga, commended the Alia-led administration for ensuring that there was peace in the area.

Agbaga said they would always ensure that youths conduct themselves in appropriate manner.

He said, “We know that this governor will be different and we pray God to give him the grace to bring an end to this crisis.”

In an interview with newsmen, the Youth Leader of Bonta, Mr Titus Akaakegh, said a Bonta woman was in her farm working when youths from Okpute chased her away, alleging that she trespassed into their land.

Another person from Okpute said, on the condition of anonymity, that after their youths rebuilt market stores destroyed during the recent crisis, Bonta youths came and destroyed the stores.

He said the act made the Okpute youths angry, resulting in the demonstrations that almost degenerated into a crisis. (NAN)

