Crisis: Again, Lagos Assembly lawmakers debunk alleged defection plan

Lagos State House of Assembly members have again dismissed reports alleging that 25 lawmakers are planning to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to an unnamed political party.

By Adekunle Williams

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Security, and Strategy, Stephen Ogundipe, made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Assembly had previously debunked similar defection claims on Feb. 19.

Ogundipe categorically described the latest allegation as entirely false and baseless, saying that no APC member of the Lagos Assembly was contemplating defection.

“It is important to recall that during the recent leadership dispute within the Assembly, a similar report emerged, suggesting that 27 members were preparing to leave the APC for the Labour Party.

“That claim was also unequivocally refuted, with members reaffirming their commitment to the party and their confidence in resolving internal disagreements through established mechanisms.

“We acknowledge that challenges may arise, but we remain committed to addressing them through democratic and lawful processes.

“The leadership of our party is fully engaged, and any outstanding issues will be resolved amicably.

“We urge the public to disregard these unfounded reports, which are designed to mislead and create unnecessary tension,” he said.

Ogundipe reaffirmed the lawmakers’ loyalty to the leader of the party and President Bola Tinubu, stating that they remained steadfast in their support and dedication to the party’s ideals.

He also advised those spreading falsehoods to desist, emphasising that the Lagos Assembly remained focused on its legislative mandate.

“Our priority remains enacting laws and passing motions that promote the progress and development of the state,” he said. (NAN)