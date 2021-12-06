Crime: UNN applauds Vice Chancellor for installing CCTV

Members of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) have commended the Vice-chancellor, Prof. Charles Igwe, for installing 1,000 Closed Circuit Televisions (CCTV) cameras on the campuses to check criminal activities.

Some of the UNN staff and students told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Monday, that the project was a welcome development that would boost security.

NAN reports that on Dec. 3, Igwe signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bionomics Nigeria Ltd., a technology company based in Lagos to install 1,000 CCTV cameras on the three campuses.

The campuses are; UNN main campus, University of Nigeria Enugu campus and College of Medicine, Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu.

Prof. Ifeanyichukwu Abada, lecturer, Department of Political Science said that the Vice Chancellor had demonstrated his administration’s commitment to provide adequate security for staff and students.

“I commend Igwe for making security the priority of his administration. The installation of the cameras will help the university security to check criminal activities in the campuses,” Abada said.

The don, a former Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities urged staff and students to shun crime as CCTV had the capacity to record their activities.

Mrs Nkechi Urama, a UNN non-teaching staff said that the security cameras were good step in the right direction, following increasing security challenges in the country.

“With these security cameras, anybody who tries to steal or vandalise university’s properties will be exposed and brought to book as the cameras will be at work 24 hours.

“I commend Igwe for the digitalised security in UNN. Staff and students should tread with caution or be exposed,” Urama said.

Mr Paul Ubong, a student of the Department of Economics said that the CCTV would expose anybody who engaged in any form of crime or sexual harassment on the three campuses.

“The university security should ensure that all those captured by the CCTV engaging in one criminal activity or the other are arrested and prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.

“The present Vice Chancellor will be remembered in history as the man who digitalised security in his commitment to ensure adequate security for staff and students.

“The primary responsibility of any leader must be to ensure adequate security of lives and properties,” Ubong said

The Managing Director of Bionomics, Mr Ugochukwu Onyedika, said that the project would be completed in eight months. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...