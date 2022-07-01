Crime: Sule urges collaboration of security agents, civil authority

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has called for increased collaboration between security agencies and civil authorities to take the fight to the criminal elements so as to checkmate their nefarious activities.

Sule made the appeal on Friday during a meeting with security chiefs at the Palace of the Abaga Toni, Mr Lawrence Ayih, in Garaku, Kokona Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Ibrahim Addra, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, and made available to newsmen in Lafia.

“We must take the fight to the bad guys in order to address security challenges,” he charged.

Sule has identified the importance of peace to human and societal development, hence the need for the people of the area and the state at large to embrace peace at all times.

The governor advised the people of the area against breach of peace, while urging them to tolerate one another at all times.

“The importance of peace to human and societal development could not be overemphasised.

“As no society will achieve meaningful progress and development without peace as peace is priceless and non negotiable,” he said.

Sule assured that his administration would continue to be proactive and provide support to security operatives in the state.

He also promised to provide immediate vehicles and logistics support to the security agencies in order to boost their morale and efficiency.

Besides, the governor promised to construct Gurku-Dari as well as the Angwan Takwa-Moroa-Ninkoro roads in the area to ease access.

Responding, the Abaga Toni appreciated Sule for his love for the people of Kokona and for always taking proactive security measures to protect lives and property.

The first class traditional ruler assured of his people’s readiness to embrace peace at all times.

The statement further said that those at the meeting are representatives of the 177 Guards brigade, NSCDC, DSS, Police and the Chairman of Kokona Local Government Council, Mr Awwalu Adamu, among others. (NAN)

