Crime Reporters mourn late CP Waheed Ayilara

By Moses Omorogieva

The Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN) expressed deep shock and sadness for the sudden passing of the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom Command, CP Abdulwaheed Ayilara

.

The President of CRAN, Mr Olalekan Olabulor made this known in a statement on Friday.

Olabulor described late CP as an exceptional senior police officer, dedicated and committed cop who showed the value of excellence, justice, and compassion in his job.

According to him, late Ayilara’s unwavering dedication to duty and unrelenting passion for protecting the rights of all Nigerians will forever be remembered.

Olabulor noted that when the la

te CP was the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba and Acting Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, he made himself readily accessible to all.

“His progressive and liberal approach to policing earned him widespread respect and admiration.

“He was a shining example of a fine officer, a true gentleman, and a mentor to many.

“His passing leaves a void that may never be filled.

“We are deeply saddened to bid farewell to this extraordinary individual whose contributions to the Nigeria Police Force will never be forgotten.

“We condole with the entire Ayilara family, the Nigeria Police Force and all those who had the privilege of knowing this extraordinary individual,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ayinlara was reported dead after undergoing a medical surgery at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Untill his death, he was the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom. (NAN)