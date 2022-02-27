Crime reporters congratulate Adejobi, new Force PRO

Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN) has congratulated CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on his appointment as acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO).

This is contained in a statement on Sunday issued by Chairman, Strategic Communications Committee of the association, Mr Frank Oshanugor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had approved the handing over of duties and responsibilities of the Force Public Relations Department by the former FPRO, CP Frank Mba to Adejobi, with immediate effect.

NAN also reports that the change of baton was sequel to Mba’s nomination by the IGP for the Senior Executive Course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

CRAN noted that Adejobi, while serving as Lagos State Police Command’s spokesman, had exhibited rare mien as a detribalised Nigerian.

“It is, therefore, our collective wish that you maintain these distinct sterling qualities of yours now that you are the number one police spokesman in Nigeria.

“As a body of professional journalists assigned to cover police and security-related activities across the various states in Nigeria, CRAN wishes to share in your recent elevation to the position of acting FPRO and heartily congratulates you on this well-deserved elevation.

“We are not unaware of the fact that the affix ‘acting’ is a mere nomenclature, as it has not removed the fact that you are the incumbent Nigeria Police Force image manager and mouthpiece proper,” the association said. (NAN)

