Crime: Police command asks personnel to fight crime through community policing

By Awayi Kuje

The Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Mr Soyemi Adesina, has commanded police officers to fight crimes by ensuring effective community policing.

He spoke in Lafia on Wednesday when he inaugurated chairman and members of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in Nasarawa State.Adesina also urged them to adhere to rules and regulations of the police acts.“Ensure that you assist security agents across the state by sharing related information to tackle crime in the society,” he said.The commissioner of police, who was represented by Assistant Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Wudil urged the PCRC members to live above board while discharging their duties.“

I urge you to be diligent while discharging your duties to complement the efforts of the police in securing lives and property of the people of the state and the country at large,” he added.

He called on the people of the state to provide useful information to committee members to tackle crime and criminality in the state.“Security is the responsibilities of all, hence the need for all to be security conscious and provide useful information to police at all times,” he said.

PCRC Deputy National Chairman Austen Yong said that the committee are saddled with the responsibilities to serve as a link between the police and public.“You are to work in synergy with the police to address crime situation in your environment and the state at large,” he said.Responding, Mr David Abuluya, the Chairman, Nasarawa State PCRC Caretaker Committee, appreciated the police for finding them worthy to serve in the committee.Abuluya assured the police of their readiness to provide effective community policy in the state.The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that other members of the committee inaugurated included Mr Adamu Mohammed as Vice Chairman, Noel Nnaji- Secretary, Mr Nyapzak Emmanuel- Treasurer, Mr Panshak Simon- member, Mr Abdullahi Umar- member and Mr Sule Magaji as member.(NAN)

