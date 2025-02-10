Crime: Ododo seeks improved synergy among security agencies

The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has called for deeper collaboration among security agencies operating in the state to advance the administration’s zero tolerance for crime in all parts of the state.

Governor Ododo disclosed this during a meeting with Local Government Chairmen, members of the state’s vigilante service and professional hunters at the Government House in Lokoja.

Governor Ododo emphasized the need for local government chairmen, community leaders and security operatives to work together towards ensuring a safer environment for citizens in the state.

The meeting centered on evolving new strategies for improving community safety, enhancing coordination among security agencies, and reinforcing the role of local stakeholders in the fight against crime in the state.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, Chairman of Yagba West local government area, Tosin Olokun who doubles as the chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in the state, noted that Governor Ododo’s move to engage local government officials, vigilantes service members and professional hunters is a crucial step in enhancing grassroots security efforts and building needed synergy in the state’s security architecture particularly in remote areas where the presence of conventional security agencies may be limited.

Recall that the Kogi state government had reengineered the vigilante service and professional hunters by making them increasingly pivotal in maintaining security of lives and property at the grassroots level with enhanced welfare package that is helping the government to combat operational challenges among security operatives in the state.