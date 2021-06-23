Crime has attained ‘next level’, technology needed to check it – Ganduje

June 23, 2021



 Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of said on Wednesday that the introduction of technology in addressing the security challenges in the country was necessary if the fight to be won.“Since crime has gone to the next level in Nigeria, strategy too has to go to the next level,” he said, while receiving the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, in .The governor said it was in consideration of that reality that the installed CCTV in some strategic places in , to secure the lives and of people.“

We have installed CCTV all over the metropolitan city, and now laying optic fibre to complement the satellite services.“We also have trackers, and at the major entrance of metropolis, we built security dometories where we have a of security agents manning the major entrances,” he said.The governor also said the established Ruga project at Dansoshiya forest that share border with Katsina .According to him, herdsmen have now settled , as such it will be difficult for any bandit to make the forest his home.“

Coming to biggest forests in the country, Falgore forest, we established military training ground and it now working,” he said.Earlier, IGP Baba had told the governor that he was in the state in connection with the passing ceremony  of  Cadets of  Nigeria Police Academy Wudil, .He commended the state for its effort in providing security agents with enabling environment to secure lives and .He explained that it was when was security that be peace, hence the need for the all stakeholders to join hands to secure the state.(NAN)

