Crime Busters focus on promotion to NNL – GM

Mr Robert Amaraizu, thee General Manager of Crime Busters FC of Enugu, says the team is keenly focused on promotion to Nigeria National League (NNL) next football season.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team currently plays at the National Nationwide League One (NLO), which is the third tier of Nigeria league, having NNL and Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) ahead of it.

Amaraizu told NAN on Saturday in Enugu that the club, through the support of the Nigeria Police, had put all hands on deck to ensure that it qualified for promotion to the NNL after the 2018/2019 season.

He said that the club’s management had been working towards ensuring that it achieved the mandate of being promoted.

He said it was ” a directive given by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, earlier this year’’.

The general manager said: “The management has overhauled and re-charged the entire team for improved performance and positive results.

“We are optimistic that with the level of technical and tactical discipline of the team, we will achieve the mandate at the end of the 2018/2019 NLO league season,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that the team had already picked the six maximum points in the two matches it had played in the ongoing 2018/2019 season.

NAN reports that Crime Busters recently thrashed their opponent, Urashi FC of Imo by 4 – 1; while the police team also defeated Rangers Feeders FC by 2 – 1. (NAN)

